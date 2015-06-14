UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department has located 13-year-old Tyler Roy.

PREVIOUS STORY: PREVIOUS STORY:

The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 13-year-old Tyler Roy.









Roy became upset, left his home and has been missing since 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.









Roy was last seen wearing a green shirt with Angry Birds on the front, green plaid shorts and black tennis shoes.









Roy has blonde hair, green eyes and weighs 98 pounds and is 5'1" in height.









Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding Tyler's whereabouts to call 423-698-2525.