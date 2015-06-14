NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple used a computer to convert $1 bills into $50 bills and they spent the counterfeit cash at Nashville-area businesses.

Media outlets report that police arrested Michael D. Fenton and Missy L. Grooms on Friday at a motel in Nashville. They were jailed on criminal simulation charges.

Police said fraud detectives and Secret Service agents searched the motel room and found five $1 bills soaking in a bleaching agent to dissolve the ink and 34 sheets of paper that had a copy of a $50 bill. Law enforcement agents also found a computer, printer and items bought from garage sales.

Police said the couple, who are from Bradenton, Florida, used the money to pay rent, buy items and businesses and garage sales, and support a heroin habit.