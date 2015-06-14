ATLANTA (AP) - Social services officials are urging Georgians to learn to recognize signs of potential elder abuse.

Department of Human Services officials say world elder abuse day is Monday and the issue impacts more than 100,000 elderly Georgians per year.

Officials say about 90 percent of elder abuse cases happen within families. Officials say unpaid bills, unexplained injuries and changes in personality and behavior can be signs of potential elder abuse.

Details on how to report suspected elder abuse can be found online.