Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 9:30 Sunday morning at 1300 Cypress Street Court.









Investigators tell us, dispatch received a call of a person shot. Witnesses told police an unknown suspect in an SUV drove by that address and started shooting.









The victim, Kevin Williams, was struck by the gunfire and received non-life threatening injuries.









Officers are working to determine the facts surrounding the incident at this time.









Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.