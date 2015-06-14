News
CPD investigating Cypress Street Court shooting
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 9:30 Sunday morning at 1300 Cypress Street Court.
Sunday, June 14th 2015, 10:57 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, June 15th 2015, 5:14 am EDT
Investigators tell us, dispatch received a call of a person shot. Witnesses told police an unknown suspect in an SUV drove by that address and started shooting.
The victim, Kevin Williams, was struck by the gunfire and received non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are working to determine the facts surrounding the incident at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.