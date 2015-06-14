News
19 year old injured in early morning shooting
Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured 19 year-old Marcus McMillan Sunday.
Officers responded to Erlanger Hospital just before 4 a.m. Sunday for a call of a person shot.
Officials say the 19-year-old victim arrived via personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. He told police he was at a resident in the 2700 block of Curtis Street when a vehicle with unknown suspects drove by and fired multiple shots in his direction. The victim was struck by the gunfire and driven to the hospital.
Police say there is no available suspect information at this time. Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call them at 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.