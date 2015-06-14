Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured 19 year-old Marcus McMillan Sunday.









Officers responded to Erlanger Hospital just before 4 a.m. Sunday for a call of a person shot.

Officials say the 19-year-old victim arrived via personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. He told police he was at a resident in the 2700 block of Curtis Street when a vehicle with unknown suspects drove by and fired multiple shots in his direction. The victim was struck by the gunfire and driven to the hospital.