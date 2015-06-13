NEW YORK (AP) - Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the 11th inning, and the Atlanta Braves' beleaguered bullpen shut down the Mets over the final four-plus innings in a come-from-behind, 5-3 victory over New York on Saturday.









Maybin came up with runners on second and third and one out, and sent a liner off Carlos Torres (2-3) into left-center.









Facing a Mets bullpen without closer Jeurys Familia, whose son was born while he was finishing off Friday night's win, the Braves rallied for two in the ninth to end a five-game skid against New York.









Andrelton Simmons had four hits for the Braves, who won for just the fourth time in 11 games.









Freddie Freeman, who homered against Jacob deGrom in the first, tied it 3-all with a liner past diving shortstop Wilmer Flores in the ninth. Maybin had an RBI single earlier in the inning.









Jason Grilli (2-2) pitched one inning.















