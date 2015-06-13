KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Lisa Leslie has advice for today's generation of players: Respect the game and its history.









As the four-time Olympic gold medalist entered the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, Leslie thanked the women who preceded her and reminded current players that "we're all woven together as one. We're a basketball family and we all represent each other."









Leslie, a former Southern California and Los Angeles Sparks star, headlined an induction class that also included former Houston Comets player Janeth Arcain, former Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma State coach Kurt Budke, former Duke and Texas coach Gail Goestenkors, former Georgia star Janet Harris and former Oregon high school coach Brad Smith.









The Hall of Fame also recognized the Immaculata College teams of 1972-74 as "trailblazers of the game."















