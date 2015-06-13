News
Investigation under way in Bradley County after 24 year-old woman dies
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office investigates the death of a 24 year old woman.
Saturday, June 13th 2015, 8:06 pm EDT
Updated:
Sunday, June 14th 2015, 6:23 am EDT
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 24 year-old woman.
Deputies and EMS workers were called to a home on Keith Valley Road earlier today to help an unconscious person.
She was taken to SkyRidge Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The criminal investigations division is now handling the case.
Stay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com for updates on this developing story.