The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 24 year-old woman.
    

Deputies and EMS workers were called to a home on Keith Valley Road earlier today to help an unconscious person.     

She was taken to SkyRidge Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arriving. 

The criminal investigations division is now handling the case. 

