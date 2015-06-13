ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Minnesota Twins top prospect Byron Buxton is getting called up to the major leagues.









The Twins announced Saturday their plan to select Buxton's contract from Double-A Chattanooga, and that the outfielder will be in uniform Sunday for the finale of a three-game series in Texas.









In 59 games for Chattanooga this season, Buxton hit .283 with seven doubles, 12 triples and six home runs. He also had 20 stolen bases and 37 RBIs. Buxton was playing this weekend at Birmingham and having a big series.









Buxton was the second overall pick in the 2012 amateur baseball draft, behind shortstop Carlos Correa, who made his major league debut for Houston on Monday.









The 21-year-old Buxton is regarded by many as the top No. 1 prospect in the minors.









The Twins will make a corresponding move before Sunday's game.









The Minnesota Twins are promoting top prospect Byron Buxton to the major leagues.















