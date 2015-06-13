TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Lightning goalie Ben Bishop has spent 15 minutes on the ice during the morning skate for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.









Tampa Bay hasn't decided whether the 53-game winner will play against the Chicago Blackhawks.









Bishop and Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper both say they'll decide later Saturday whether Bishop's undisclosed injury will allow him to start.









Rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy will start his second straight game if Bishop can't go.









Bishop faced shots for about 10 minutes at Amalie Arena, appearing to test his mobility and post-to-post movement. He hadn't been on home ice since he left Game 2 twice in the final minutes of the Lightning's 4-3 victory.









Bishop won Game 3 in Chicago despite appearing to be hurt. He sat out Game 4 on Wednesday.







