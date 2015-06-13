ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Minnesota outfielder Torii Hunter has dropped the appeal of his two-game suspension and will sit out the rest of the weekend series at Texas.









Hunter was in the original lineup for Saturday's game, but the outfielder's decision was announced by the Twins about an hour before the scheduled first pitch.









After sitting out consecutive day games Saturday and Sunday, Hunter will be reinstated before Monday's game at St. Louis.









Major League Baseball on Friday suspended Hunter and also fined him an undisclosed amount for his equipment-throwing tantrum during Wednesday's home game against Kansas City.









Hunter had said then that he was appealing, calling the two-suspension a "little harsh."







