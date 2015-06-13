On Saturday morning at 11:30, 911 received an emergency call on an injuries female on the trails at the Pocket Wilderness located at the foot of Mowbray Mountain.









The 22-year-old female had fallen off the trail and rolled about 15 feet down the trail.









The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded and immediately requested for a mutual aid response for additional manpower and ATV's to the scene.









First responders units entered the trails to meet up with the female patient within 30 minutes.









According to Mowbray VFD Assistant Chief, Dusten Woodard, the patient had minor abrasions and a sprained ankle from the fall.









A Sale Creek firefighter rolled his ATV during the rescue and sustained lacerations to his back.









At this time no names were given on the Sale Creek firefighter or the victim.