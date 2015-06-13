NBC News - A New Jersey teen decided he was going to end high school on a high note with a personal and hilarious senior yearbook quote. Mission accomplished.









Maxwell Barrett, 18, a senior at Raritan High School in Hazlet, N.J., tweeted out a picture of his quote on Tuesday, going public with his sexuality in a clever way.









"My friends are going crazy!'' Barrett told

of the response to his yearbook message. "I'm getting so many texts about it. They all love my quote, and it was a huge hit around school among the students. My parents are so proud of me for being myself, and I love them for all the support they have given me and will continue to give me moving forward.''









Barrett found a version of the quote online before customizing it for what he wanted to express.









"The quote I had found on Tumblr while scrolling through my feed one day,'' he explained. "I changed a few words to fit the criteria of what I wanted to say in my quote. I was wavering between another quote about fear, but I chose the one about being gay to show those that I am proud to be me."









His quote joins ones like the classic by California senior Rafika Alami among the best in the Class of 2015.









"I am in awe,'' Barrett said. "I cannot express how amazing it is to see the amount of support I am being given and the love that has been shown towards me. I cannot wrap my head around the fact that people from all different backgrounds are being inspired by my story."