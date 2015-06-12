WINGO, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they have apprehended a fugitive wanted in Tennessee on charges of murder and child abuse.

Police said in a statement that troopers arrested 28-year-old Zachary Thacker on Thursday night in western Kentucky on warrants out of Sumner County, Tennessee, which is northeast of Nashville.

The statement said Thacker was located at a residence in Graves County, which borders Tennessee.

Thacker was taken to the Graves County jail on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.

Police did not release further information on the charges in Tennessee. A message left with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office wasn't immediately returned.