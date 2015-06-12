UPDATE: For second time in a week, charges will be dismissed against an accused murderer.

The charges against Chester A. Phelps in the 2014 death of Charles James King were dismissed in a Hamilton County courtroom Thursday morning due to lack of evidence.

In court, the victim's family left in tears after the news.

King was fatally shot in the head.

Phelps, said to be the last person seen with King, was accused of the murder. Police say that Phelps bleached his hands and burned his clothes to destroy the evidence that might link him to the death.

Phelps is being held on a $200,000 bond on charges of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Phelps was reportedly the last person to be seen with King before he was shot to death on June 25, 2014. Police later found King unconscious in a Land Rover SUV with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1300 block of Bennett Avenue.

Phelps was interviewed at the time but reportedly lied to police about his whereabouts that day. According to the affidavit, Phelps later confessed to someone that he shot King. That person told police.

"He provided details about the incident only the person that perpetrated the murder could know. Evidence found on scene corroborated the explanation and the sequence of events as told by Mr. Phelps," the affidavit states.

Court records show Phelps was arrested for domestic assault nearly two weeks before King was killed. He was convicted on that charge, receiving an 11 month and 29 day suspended sentence.