Hamilton County health inspectors visited 20 restaurants, and we do have one failing grade to pass along.

Just a reminder a failing grade is any score lower than a 70. The Little Caesars on Ringgold Road served up a 68. According to inspectors, this is really unlike this chain. They usually score extremely high.

The inspection report says chemicals were being stored too close to food. Dishes were not properly sanitized. There are several steps in the dish washing process that were not met that all kitchens must follow.

Food was stored on the floor, and employees were eating in the kitchen.

As for the high score of the week, Marco's pizza received a 98.