ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have reinstated outfielder Eddie Rosario from the paternity list.









The move was made before Friday's game at Texas that opened a three-game series against the Rangers. The Twins announced that Rosario and his wife, Milany, had their third child, Lucas.









The rookie from Puerto Rico is batting .287 with three home runs, four stolen bases and 12 RBIs in 87 at-bats. Shortstop Jorge Polanco was sent back to Double-A Chattanooga to make room on the roster.









The 23-year-old Rosario made his major league debut with the Twins last month, homering on the first pitch he saw against the Oakland Athletics on May 6.















