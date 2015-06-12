News
Market Street Bridge to close on Sunday for inspection
Friday, June 12th 2015, 10:43 am EDT
On Sunday, Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will close the Market Street Bridge to conduct quarterly testing as well as mandatory inspection.
Crews will be on site beginning at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. to complete testing an inspection that takes place every two years.
Drivers are advised to take an alternate route. Once the inspection is complete, the bridge will be open to traffic.
Testing and inspection is dependent upon the weather.