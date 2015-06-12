

Watson, a native of Sweetwater, TN, has a proven track record of success at the NAIA level as he has been a part of nine teams that have advanced to the Avista NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.



"We are excited to have Coach Watson join our athletics staff to lead our baseball program" said Director of Athletics, Donny Mayfield. "Coach Watson has a great knowledge for recruiting top talent to the teams he has been associated, and I believe he will be able to continue to build on the success that Coach Berry has established while at TWC."



After reviewing potential candidates over the past two weeks, the search committee was very confident in the abilities that Coach Watson possessed. "Travis has a great deal of coaching experience and success at previous institutions" stated Mayfield. "With the talent and work ethic Travis has shown, I'm confident that he will be able to continue to build on the great tradition of Bulldog baseball."



