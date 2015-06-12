WASHINGTON (AP) - The avid sports fan who occupies the Oval Office is refusing to take sides as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors battle for the NBA championship.









President Barack Obama tells the entertainment news show "Extra" that both teams are playing incredible basketball.









He says LeBron James is playing "unbelievably" for Cleveland, and he thinks Golden State's Steph Curry will "pick it back up" after a "couple of bad games."









Obama was interviewed at the White House on Thursday, before Game 4 in the best-of-seven series. Cleveland leads 2-1.









The former senator from Illinois is taking a stand on the NHL's Stanley Cup, however. He wants the Chicago Blackhawks to win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That series is tied 2-2.









"Extra" was airing the interview Thursday and Friday.















