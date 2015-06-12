Sport - NCAA-Football
Dawgs' QB battle to heat up
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Jacob Park is transferring from Georgia following the expected arrival of former Virginia quarterback Greyson Lambert. Park, a redshirt freshman, worked mostly with the scout team last year and might have had a tough time beating out Lambert, Brice Ramsey and Faton Bauta for the starting quarterback job.
Friday, June 12th 2015, 9:44 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, June 12th 2015, 9:44 am EDT
