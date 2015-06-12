UPDATE: Pastor Kenneth Catoe tells Channel 3 that the last passenger of the crashed church bus was discharged from Skyridge on Saturday.

All of the bus occupants have returned home to Barnwell, SC.

Catoe says everyone doing well. Despite a few broken bones, no one will require surgery.

He also added his thanks to the Cleveland community for caring for the members of his congregation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Seventeen people were treated at Skyridge Medical Center after they were injured in a bus crash.16 juveniles from Barnwell, South Carolina were on the bus. The group was in town for a week-long mission trip.



The bus was heading north on Freewill Road when it veered off the road and collided with a drain culvert.



All 17 were transported to the hospital. The crash happened around 8:30 Friday morning.



The church bus was just starting its 6 hour drive back to Hagood Avenue Baptist Church.



Police say the driver of the South Carolina church bus was heading down Freewill Road when he drove off the shoulder and lost control.



The bus flipped on its side and crashed into a culvert at an intersection.



"I saw a teenage boy get out, he had blood all over his face and he was pulling kids out, they were all screaming for help," said Summer Smith, Neighbor.



Summer smith lives at the intersection where the crash happened. When she heard the crash she ran outside to help.



But first, the passengers had to be rescued through a side window.



"Firemen were pulling the passengers out over their heads onto the grass here," said Evie West, Cleveland Police Department.



"They were all very very shook up after it happened," said Smith.



Police say the passengers ages ranged from 7 to 17, the bus driver is related to one of the teens on board.



Everyone on board was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated.



"They just kept asking us if they were going to be okay, and if some of their leaders who you could see were obviously hurt, asked if they were going to be okay, and we just held them and told them it was all going to be alright," said Smith.



Everyone walked away with minor injuries, mostly cuts and bruises. One passenger has a broken arm.



A scary ending to what was a week of mission work. The group was headed back home to Barnwell, South Carolina after a week-long mission trip.



"We sat and called their moms, and a lot of them couldn't talk so we sat and talked to their parents on the phone so it was just very scary for them to not have that parent there for comfort," Smith.

