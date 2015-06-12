Good Friday! Here we go. Summertime seems to be arriving early in the Tennessee Valley. Today will be seasonably warm with a high of 87. It will be muggy with a few isolated storms developing through the afternoon and evening hours.



Saturday the heat will ramp up a bit. After a stray shower or two in the morning, we will clear out but remain hot and humid with the high getting up to 91.



Sunday will see a high of 92. High pressure will prevent any rainfall, but it will also trap the heat and humidity close to the surface which will stagnate the air, and make it feel pretty uncomfortable particularly in the late afternoon. We will stay rain free but muggy as the high soars to 93 in the afternoon.



The theme will remain the same next week. Highs will stay about 5 degrees above average in the low 90s with very little in the way of rain. it looks like a front may bring us some good showers by Thursday and Friday, but that is still a long way off meteorologically and I wouldn't put too much stock in it yet.



For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes.



FRIDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 73



Noon... Isolated Storms, 82

