A Cleveland community showed up in big numbers to honor a Bradley County girl who was killed in a car crash, earlier this week.

Makenzie Biddwel, 11, was killed in a wreck Tuesday on Interstate 75. Makenzie was in her dad's pick-up truck when it hit the back of an 18-wheeler. At the candlelight vigil Thursday night, friends remembered Makenzie as a happy-go-lucky girl with a loyal heart.