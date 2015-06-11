News
Candlelight vigil held for Bradley Co girl killed in Interstate crash
A Cleveland community showed up in big numbers to honor a Bradley County girl who was killed in a car crash, earlier this week.
Makenzie Biddwel, 11, was killed in a wreck Tuesday on Interstate 75. Makenzie was in her dad's pick-up truck when it hit the back of an 18-wheeler. At the candlelight vigil Thursday night, friends remembered Makenzie as a happy-go-lucky girl with a loyal heart.
Friends of Makenzie's family have set up an account to cover funeral costs.