The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department wants the public to be aware of what they call "suspicious activity in surrounding counties."





Officials there are on the look out for a white van that has been spotted following people several times and they say just driving suspiciously, in general. Officers say at this time, no crime has been committed, but they just want everyone to be on alert.









Here are a few safety tips: never walk alone, look at you surroundings, always keep your children arms reach.







If anyone has any information or sees any suspicious activity please contact 911. If you do see anything never approach and try to give as much information as you can.







