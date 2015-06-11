Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing child and need your help.

Annashae Bennett, 13, has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'4" and weighs 120 lbs.. She has been missing since 6:00 p.m.Wednesday from Chattanooga. Annashae was last seen at her home and was wearing gray, a gray shirt and pink sandals. Annashae left without her required medication and is considered endangered.