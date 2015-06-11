News
MISSING: Chattanooga Police need your help finding missing girl
Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing child and need your help. Annashae Bennett has been missing since 6:00 p.m.Wednesday from Chattanooga.
Thursday, June 11th 2015, 8:10 pm EDT by
Annashae Bennett, 13, has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'4" and weighs 120 lbs.. She has been missing since 6:00 p.m.Wednesday from Chattanooga. Annashae was last seen at her home and was wearing gray, a gray shirt and pink sandals. Annashae left without her required medication and is considered endangered.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding Annashae's whereabouts to call 423-698-2525.