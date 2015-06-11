Milk it does a body good and now the healthy beverage will be more available to people in need.

It's called "Milk for Many", a pilot program spearheaded by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and some local companies. This program, launched at the Soddy Daisy Food Bank, is the second of its kind in the nation. Officials say a recent study found milk is the product food bank clients want most, but don't have access to because it's a perishable item.

Maeghan Jones, president Chattanooga Area Food Bank, "We piloted the program using 8 partners. Hoping to expand that. And we're really excited about the future of the program."