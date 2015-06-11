Bounty hunter killing has Tennessee Valley connections
Tuesday night's aftermath had Sheriff Burnette conferring with his district attorney on the law regarding a bondsman's rights when apprehending a bail jumper, "He just couldn't tell me everything on the statute off the top of his head," relays Burnette. "He said he needs to do some research on it."
While Sheriff Burnette says many bail agents or bounty hunters may lack a background in law enforcement, that was not the case when it comes to Jackie Shell, who was a longtime detective with the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office and at one point, was a candidate for the sheriff's office a few years ago.
"He's the only one I know of locally that does have a law enforcement background," said Burnette of Shell. "There are several bonding companies that work out of the Justice Center," says Burnette, who adds he's had few if any complaints of bail bondsmen overstepping their authority.
We tried tracking down A Plus Bail Bonds in Dunlap where Shell worked and could only find a previous address for the business. Channel 3 was able to speak with Shell's mother Mary Jane, who referred us to their attorney for comment, but she did say her son is recovering from emergency surgery Wednesday at Erlanger. As for Tuesday's fatal confrontation, the TBI is still investigating.
Howard's neighbor is quoted as saying that Howard would not return to jail, expecting to serve time for his 4th DUI offense.
Sheriff Burnette says Howard had filed a $50,000 lawsuit against his department for a broken leg Howard sustained as an inmate in the Marion County Jail.