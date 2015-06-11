Tuesday's night's fatal confrontation in Lynchburg between a bail bondsman and a reputed bail jumper has definite Tennessee Valley connections.









We've learned the case originated in Marion County and the bail bondsman in question is a Sequatchie County native.









Dunlap's Jackie Shell confronted 65-year old Randall Lamar Howard at Howard's home in Moore County Tuesday night.





The two got into a gun battle as Shell tried taking Howard into custody. Howard had skipped his court appearance in Jasper late last year, leaving his bail agent liable for the $7500 surety bond. Shell was trying to recover the fugitive and the bond.









"We try to go get them ourselves, but I don't have the manpower to run down everybody so a lot of bondsmen do bring in people themselves," said Marion County Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnette after Tuesday night's fatal shooting..









Howard was considered a fugitive after not showing up to court on his 4th DUI arrest along with drug and weapons charges, stemming from October 2014 traffic stop.

Tuesday night's aftermath had Sheriff Burnette conferring with his district attorney on the law regarding a bondsman's rights when apprehending a bail jumper, "He just couldn't tell me everything on the statute off the top of his head," relays Burnette. "He said he needs to do some research on it."



While Sheriff Burnette says many bail agents or bounty hunters may lack a background in law enforcement, that was not the case when it comes to Jackie Shell, who was a longtime detective with the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office and at one point, was a candidate for the sheriff's office a few years ago.

"He's the only one I know of locally that does have a law enforcement background," said Burnette of Shell. "There are several bonding companies that work out of the Justice Center," says Burnette, who adds he's had few if any complaints of bail bondsmen overstepping their authority.



We tried tracking down A Plus Bail Bonds in Dunlap where Shell worked and could only find a previous address for the business. Channel 3 was able to speak with Shell's mother Mary Jane, who referred us to their attorney for comment, but she did say her son is recovering from emergency surgery Wednesday at Erlanger. As for Tuesday's fatal confrontation, the TBI is still investigating.