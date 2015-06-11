News
Ringgold Police searching for stolen trucks and suspects
Ringgold Police are investigating the theft of two trucks; one is a silver 2001 Dodge Ram 3500, the second is a white 2002 Dodge Ram 2500. They were taken during the early morning hours of June 2, 2015, from the back lot of Parkway RV on Battlefield Parkway. Other items were taken as well as damaged.
If you have any information as to this case, please call Ringgold Police Department (706) 935-3061.