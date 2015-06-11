UPDATE:

Two 4-year-old girls were injured Thursday in an apparent drive-by shooting. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

But that is not diminishing the seriousness of the events. It happened at a home on Youngstown Road in Chattanooga .

Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, but now say they're looking into whether the children were caught in crossfire between gangs.

When Channel 3 visited the home Friday we could see several bullet holes in one of the front windows of the duplex where those two girls were playing.

Police say they're investigating if this was a shootout. They're following up on what they call "very credible leads", but aren't releasing any names or a vehicle description for the suspects yet.

I've been a police officer for three decades, and I cannot imagine what kind of sociopath it takes to endanger two 4-year-olds," said Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher.

Strong words from Chattanooga's Police Chief after two young girls were caught in the middle of gang violence Thursday.

He says all resources are being focused on finding the suspects. Both girls were released from the hospital. A bullet grazed one of their temples and shrapnel hit the other child in the back of her neck.

"Regardless whether they were hit by bullet debris, or debris from something that was struck, the consequence is the same. Two four-year-olds were harmed and seriously endangered because of the brazen and heinous acts of two violent criminals," said Fletcher.

Right now investigators are trying to figure out. If the shooting was between rival gangs or within the same one which is often the case with the city's gang violence.

Fletcher says this drive-by shooting could be related to other drive-by's reported in the city earlier this week.

Gregory Gillespie and Thomas Simmons were arrested on Wednesday after a police chase ended near Roanoke Avenue.

They were driving the suspect vehicle called in for drive-by shootings in the area.

Back here on Youngstown Road, neighbors say they're afraid.

A woman didn't want her face on camera out of fear. She says she's moving as soon as her lease is up.

Frightened after Thursday's shooting in the middle of the day.

"Only thing you see is violence and crack. All day, all night," said Frightened Neighbor.

According to police records, shots were fired on the same block a month and a half ago.

"Nobody should grow up afraid that a bullet could penetrate their house or catch them in their yard. That's absolutely unacceptable," said Fletcher.

Police have responded to that block of Youngstown Road 17 times since January.

Those calls range from shots fired calls to burglary calls and again police ask Channel 3 to share with you if you have any information in the shooting incident these two little girls were involved in to give them a call.

