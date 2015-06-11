NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has defended the state's decision to spend $46,000 for the design of a new logo.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1cMgPbO ) reports that Haslam said Wednesday the logo brings continuity to the state's departments and agencies, which currently use 172 different logos.

Haslam says it previously had been costly for the various agencies to occasionally change each of their separate logos.

Still, the state might not enforce the implementation of the logo across the board.

The new logo, which features the white letters TN on colors patterned on the state flag, was revealed last month. Officials say they are still a few weeks away from officially unveiling the logo, along with the state's website redesign.

Nashville-based firm GS&F designed the logo over the course of nine months.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com