NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Uber, the ride-hailing service provider, has announced they will offer helicopter rides to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this weekend.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1FaeDBy) reports the company is partnering with Nashville company Helistar Aviation to offer its UberCHOPPER service to festival goers on Thursday and Friday.

Uber has offered helicopter rides at major events across the country, but this will be the first year for trips from Nashville to the Manchester-based festival. The ride does not include tickets to Bonnaroo.

The $1,500 price tag includes an Uber car ride to the helipad, one helicopter ride to the festival and an Uber car ride back to Nashville. UberCHOPPER can accommodate up to three passengers per ride.

A helicopter can be requested through the Uber app.