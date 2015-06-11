The Bonnaroo bender is back with four straight days of live music just up the road in Manchester, Tenn.









Music lovers from all across the country cram into cars, RVs and eventually tents for the multi-night sleepover with 80,000 people.









Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have been out in full force Thursday directing traffic and enforcing the law. The Bonnaroo-bound say it can take several hours to get through the line of cars and onto the 700-acre festival lot.









For those wishing to avoid the traffic, the ride-sharing service Uber is offering helicopter rides to the festival this weekend. Uber charges $1,500 for the trip from Nashville to Bonnaroo that includes an Uber car ride to the helipad and an Uber car ride back to Nashville.









In 2014, troopers wrote 124 citations and worked 11 crashes.









"There has been a decrease in the number of crashes state troopers have worked during Bonnaroo the last couple of years," THP Colonel Tracy Trott said. "We hope that trend continues this year. We believe our presence on the Interstate, along with joint efforts with TDOT and local law enforcement, has helped ensure safe passage ways to and from Bonnaroo."









Manchester has hosted the annual music festival since 2002. The event began Thursday and winds down Sunday night June 14.











