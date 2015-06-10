News
A member of Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's administration is moving to the federal level. Chief-of-staff Travis McDonough was introduced in Washington Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander. McDonough will serve as United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee. He replaces Judge Curtis Collier who entered semi-retirement, last October.