Cleveland Police are investigating a theft that occurred from Titan Towing on Monday, June 8 around 5:30 p.m.









The vehicle that was stolen was a 1980 CJ5, a drab green color and has the word "Spicer" across the windshield.









The suspect was seen driving the jeep leaving southbound on Georgetown Road.









Police asking for the public's help in identifying this individual.









Anyone with information on this theft and/or the suspect is urged to call the Cleveland Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, 423-476-1121.



