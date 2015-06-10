Gov. Bill Haslam marked a milestone for Tennessee by publicly signing the Individualized Education Act into law.



Last month, Haslam privately signed the bill into law making Tennessee the 23rd school choice state and the fourth state to have an education savings account (ESA) program.



"Tennessee has taken a positive step forward in offering parents and students access to quality educational options,” said Tommy Schultz, communications director for the Tennessee Federation for Children. “This law will offer families whose children have special needs the access to needed options, and ensure special needs students receive a quality education.”



ESAs are an emerging form of educational choice sweeping the country. The programs empower parents to have the flexibility to customize their child's learning experience.



The American Federation for Children has worked nationwide to enact new ESA programs including passing the nation's first program in Arizona and most recently helping pass the nation's most expansive ESA program in Nevada.