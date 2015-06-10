News - AP-State
German auto parts maker building Northeast GA facility
TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) - A German automotive parts manufacturer is planning to develop a plant in northeast Georgia.
Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement that NIFCO KTW is planning to invest $27 million in the facility and plans to create 200 jobs within the first five years.
Officials say the facility will supply injection-molded parts to BMW, Mercedes-Benz USA and other automakers.
Deal says the company is planning to build a 130,000 square-foot facility and may expand the facility in the future.
Officials say KTW employs 350 people and is based in Weissenburg, Germany.
