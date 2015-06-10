NBC Miami - Word on the street is Miami Dolphins reserve defensive tackle A.J. Francis has good acceleration, an excellent motor and a high ceiling in his 2014 Dodge Charger.



He's an Uber driver.



Francis is under contract to earn $510,000 this year in his third NFL season, but paychecks don't start coming until July, and it's uncertain he'll make the team. He wanted some extra spending money, so in April he became a driver for hire with Uber, making $40 to $50 an hour.



"I'm not putting all my eggs in one basket," Francis said following the Dolphins' offseason practice Monday. "Where I'm from, when you have a job, where are you when that job is over?"



Team officials have voiced no objection regarding Francis' moonlighting.



"Yeah, I was kidding him about Uber or Yuber or whatever you call it," defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle said. "It's a little outside the box, but so is he."



