Chattanooga City Council members voted in favor of Mayor Berke's 2016 operations budget.









The budget has one more hoops to go through before the final vote next week.









The police department's portion of that budget has been a hot issue for some, because of a $6,000,000 increase compared to last year.









Chief Fred Fletcher says the increase will fund a number of new programs like a special victim's unit and emphasize on more violent crimes in the community.









The increase will also fund about 60 body cameras for officers.









"That includes a new emphasis on domestic violence, the creation of the FJC, and the programs that support that. And this budget funds the opportunities to address those issues on an ongoing basis," said Chief Fred Fletcher, Chattanooga Police Chief.









The extra funds will also go to fund the new family justice center.