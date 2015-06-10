Good Wednesday. We are setting up for a hot and humid weather pattern through the rest of the week with the best chance of widespread showers and storms coming up Friday.

For today, high pressure will remain in control keeping most thunderstorms from developing. We do need to be watchful for one or two thunderstorms that manage to break through this afternoon, but they will be very few and far between. Today's high will reach 92, about 5 degrees above average. Tonight will be partly cloudy with the low dropping to 69.

Thursday looks about the same, though the high should be a few degrees lower in the upper 80s. Again, we may get a pop up storm or two, but most of you will not see a drop.

Friday the high pressure will give way and allow for more widespread showers and storms Friday afternoon into Friday night. Friday's high will also be in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, high pressure takes control once again with highs in the low 90s, lots of humidity, and only the spotty afternoon storm or two.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 70

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 85