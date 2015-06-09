East Ridge and Whitwell are among 14 communities awarded state grants for sidewalks, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.









East Ridge is receiving $949,833 to build half a mile of sidewalks on both sides of US 41 as well as make median improvements. The route will connect residential areas to commercial areas and the city's town hall and library.









Whitwell will be awarded $440,692 to construct new sidewalks along State Route 28 to connect Whitwell's elementary, middle and high schools to commercial and residential areas.









“Improving our facilities for walking, biking, and transit is critical to the continued growth and success of our towns and cities, and these grants help make our communities across Tennessee more livable by creating more transportation options,” said Gov. Bill Haslam in a released statement.









A total of $10.2 million was awarded across the state in different communities.



