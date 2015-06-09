CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam is traveling across the state promoting his free-tuition plan for Tennessee adults and the program's role in boosting the state's workforce.

Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship program that allows adults to attend one of the state's 27 colleges of applied technology free of tuition and fees.

So far, more than 10,000 Tennesseans have applied to the program.

According to the governor's office, Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology have an 80 percent graduation rate and an 85 percent job placement rate across the system.

The governor has approved $5 million to fund new equipment at TCATs to meet job training demands across Tennessee. This month, he's announcing targeted investments in high demand programs at TCATs.

His was scheduled to make his first announcement on Tuesday at TCAT Dickson's Clarksville campus.