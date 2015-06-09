The parents of a Tennessee child who died from a rare form of cancer in April say there's reason for hope.









Lenny and Gwen Reynolds lost their 3-year-old daughter, Hope, after a battle with cancer. They want other childhood cancer patients and their families know of Hope and her will to win and faith to fight.









"We always had hope. We never gave up hope," said Gwen Reynolds.









Doctors told the family in December that Hope only had weeks, maybe months, to live. She died April 16 from a rare brain tumor that doctors estimate they see once every 100 million patients.









"I will always have a smile on my face when I think of Hope or when I think of St. Jude," Reynolds said. "There will always be a part of my heart there."









Hope was getting treatment across the southeast before finally settling in at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.









St. Jude depends on donations to continue the research and treatment it provides every day and programs like the Dream Home make that possible. This year, the Chattanooga community raised $800,000 for St. Jude by purchasing tickets for a chance to win the 2015 Dream Home.









