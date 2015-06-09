Johnny Dewayne Flowers and Christopher Keller were arrested on federal warrants charging both with possession with intent to distribute schedule II/methamphetamine. Flowers and Keller had earlier been indicted by a federal grand jury on the charges.

The charges came after a traffic stop made by Bradley County deputies earlier this year that led to further investigation.

“The cases took a lot of time and effort to build on these men," said Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson in a released statement. "This further proves we will not tolerate the sale of illegal drugs in Bradley County and will take as long as needed to prosecute those involved, be it state or federal level.”