LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) - A 3-year-old Loudon County girl has died after a tree crashed into a mobile home where she and her family were staying.

WBIR-TV (http://on.wbir.com/1HkLppR ) reports the incident occurred Monday night after the tree fell and destroyed part of the home outside Louden.

Police say a neighbor with a tractor came over to remove the debris.

The victim was inside at the time along with the child's mother and father and her 8-year-old brother. No one else was hurt.

The child was taken to Sweetwater Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Deputies reported driving through strong storms as they went to the scene.