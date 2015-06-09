AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Some residents in Texas and Tennessee are musing over what to do with streets named "Bruce Jenner" after the Olympic champion revealed last week that her new name is Caitlyn Jenner.

South Austin and El Paso in Texas both have streets named Bruce Jenner Lane. There is also a Bruce Jenner Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee.

KVUE-TV reports residents of southern Austin's Olympic Heights neighborhood said people have been taking pictures of the sign and asking if its name will change.

In Austin, at least half of the residents on the street must approve the change along with the City Council.

The Austin American Statesman reports the Olympic Heights Homeowners Association said in a statement that it is not pursuing a change, but would not be opposed to it.