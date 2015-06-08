Police say two male suspects were armed with a gun and a stun gun when they made their demands at the Presswood Vintage Antiques on Ocoee Street, around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

The two suspects, a juvenile and an adult identified as Ricky Lee Verner, 39, made off with some cash, a couple watches and a knife. Witnesses told police they ran toward the VFW. A tipster called police saying two men matching the suspects description were seen leaving a car at a nearby business. Detectives waited it out, and the suspects returned to the car, which turned out to be stolen, just before 7. Officers were able to recover the stolen items and charged the men.