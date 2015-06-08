UPDATE: (10:50pm) Around 34-hundred customers are still without power. An PB official says crews have been working throughout the day and will continue to work throughout the night to restore power. Crews are working as quickly as possible, but some customers may not get power restored until Tuesday morning. EPB says 325 locations received damage.

Several hundred EPB customers are without power following a brief storm Monday evening. Power lines are down in various places.

About 500 customers in Brainerd, East Ridge, and Rossville-Fort Oglethorpe each are without power. Between 200-500 customers on Signal Mountain and 100-200 customers Chattanooga Valley, and Ooltewah-Collegedale areas are experiencing power outages.

Crews are out and working to restore power as quickly as possible.

If you see any power lines lying across the roadways, do not go near or try to drive over, turn around.