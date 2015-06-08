Three turtle hatchlings have been born at Dalton State's Turtle Assurance Colony. The turtles are are Home's Hingeback Tortoises (Kinixys homeana), which is a species native to central Africa. They are on the endangered list.





The work being done at Dalton State could help ensure the survival of several species. Currently the College is home to eight different endangered turtle species. Members of the faculty and staff, as well as some students, help care for the animals.







The colony is part of the international Turtle Survival Alliance, which is a conservation group formed in response to the disappearance of turtles in Asia where they are sought for food. Members of TSA try to encourage breeding of endangered turtle species from different regions around the world. The College's colony is less than a year old.













