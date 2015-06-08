UPDATE:A 21-year-old motocyclist continues to recover after colliding with a truck from McKamey Animal Center Monday in North Chattanooga.

Police say Charles B. Pressley was listed in stable condition at last check.

Police say Pressley lost control and slid under the McKamey vehicle while the motorcycle struck the side of the McKamey vehicle.

PREVIOUS STORY:A motorcyclist is in critical but stable condition after colliding with truck from McKamey Animal Center, according to Chattanooga police.

The crash happened in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue near Dallas Road just before 12 p.m.

McKamey officials are on scene. The officer is shaken up but OK, officials said.

Northbound lanes are closed while Chattanooga police continue to investigate.